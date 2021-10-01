Edwards, Virginia "Ginni" Pemberton

On Monday, September 27th, 2021, Virginia (Ginni) Edwards, nee Pemberton, loving wife and mother of three children passed away on her 90th birthday.

Ginni was born on September 27th, 1931 in Marshall, MO to Ben and Mary Pemberton. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1953 and was a proud member of Tri Delta Sorority. In May 1953, she married her high-school sweetheart, J. Robert Edwards. They raised three sons, Michael, John, and Stephen in St. Louis, MO.

Ginni was passionate about her community and her dear friends that made them. She was on the board of John's Island Club in Vero Beach, FL, where she resided in Winter and Spring. Ginni was a frequent golfer and took pride in being out on the course even in her later years. In the Summer and Fall, Ginni resided in Arrowhead Country Club in Edwards, CO. Here, she loved to admire the beauty of the mountains and nature. Ginni was known for her quick wit, her strength of character, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Ginni was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Mary, and her husband Bob. She is survived by her three children John, Mike, and Steve, her brother Richard, her six grandchildren, and her two great-grandchildren.

Services: Her funeral service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Vero Beach, FL on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 at 11 AM. She will be buried next to her husband Bob.