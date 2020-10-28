Rehme, Virgina

(nee Behan) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Loving wife of the late Roy Rehme. Dear mother of Vincie, Georgia, Roy, the late Jane, and the late Ann Rehme. Caring grandmother and great-grandmother. Virginia was the last of the Behan Matriarchs.

Services: Due to Covid-19 restrictions services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family would like to give a special thank you Kevin Coulter and all of Virginia's caregivers.