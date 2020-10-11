Leonard, Virginia Rose

age 89, a St. Ann resident for more than 60 years, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born September 30, 1931 to Arrita "Rosa" Webster, nee Fryman, and Edward Webster.

Virginia is survived by daughters Barbara Jean Villa (Peter) and Tamara Sue Duggan (Gerard), son-in-law Gary McGuire; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, friends, cousins nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Edward Cullen Leonard; daughter Deborah Ann McGuire; her parents; siblings Charles Webster, Betty Baker and Lee Roy Webster, and her special friend and companion Calvin Baldwin.

Virginia was retired from Monsanto where she worked for many years as a receptionist.

Services: A graveside service for Virginia will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30 am at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, 11101 St Charles Rock Rd, Saint Ann, Mo. 63074.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com