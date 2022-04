Schmidleutner, Virginia M.

(nee Luenebrink), on 9/26/21. Beloved wife of the late Werner H.; dear mother of Greg, Laura (Edward) Reinhardt and Michelle (David) White; dear grandmother of Mindy, Stephanie, Eric, Kimmy, Kayla and Lauren and great-grandmother of Sawyer,

Carter, Cooper, Ryland and Grace. Services: Memorial Vis. At Gethsemane Luth. Ch. on Wed. Oct 6, 10 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Inurnment J.B. Nat. Cem. A Kutis So. Co. Service.