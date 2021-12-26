Schweiger, Virginia E.

94, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Devoted sister of Rita Schweiger, the late Walter (Viola) Schweiger, and the late Loretta (Rodney) Masters, dear aunt of Jim (Gaye) Masters, Bill (Shannon) Masters, Dan (Ruthann) Schweiger, Al (Linda) Schweiger, Judy Schweiger, Richard Schweiger, Lois Viera, Jerry (Julie) Schweiger, Mary (Bart) Bieser, Chris (Celeste) Schweiger, dear great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Home South City Chapel, 7027 Gravois Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3949 Wilmington Ave., on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Stephen Protomartyr.