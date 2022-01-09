Senkosky, Virginia Schless "Ginny"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, December 31, 2021. Beloved wife for 33 years of the late Robert J. Senkosky; dear sister of the late COL Francis (USA, ret) (Nancy) Schless; dear sister-in-law of the late Kenneth (Helen) and Jack (Marie) Senkosky; dearest aunt of Col William, Jr. (USAF, ret) (Jan), Robert (Bonnie), John (Eileen), James (Judy) and Maj Stephen (USA, ret) (Cheryl) Schless, Sally Kuzniewski (Richie), Joan Senkosky, Marianne Fournie (the late Bob), Patsy Santen (Greg), Bill Senkosky (Peg Powers) and John Senkosky (Mary).

Ginny was a graduate of Visitation Academy, Maryville University and St. Louis University, where she received her Master's Degree. She was a member of the Kathryn Curtin Readers group at Maryville and was named to the Sports Hall of Fame. She served on the St. Louis University Women's Council and was a member of the 1818 Society. Ginny taught in the St. Louis Public School System as a Reading Specialist.

Active in the community, she was a member of the Wednesday Club, the Serra Club, Advisory Board Member at the Missouri Botanical Garden and numerous other organizations and also a valued and dedicated associate at The Lupton Chapel.

A devout Catholic, she was a Dame (DGCHS) of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and a longtime active parishioner at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and on the Altar Guild.

Ginny is lovingly remembered by her family for her kindness, generosity and spirit.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of The Pillar Catholic Church, 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Creve Coeur on Saturday, January 15 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation at the Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Maryville University and Birthright.

