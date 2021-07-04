Menu
Virginia D. Stinson

Stinson, Virginia D.

(nee Dierkes) passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021 fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Loving wife and best friend to Robert J. Stinson for 67 years; beloved mother of Christine (Patrick) Gibbons, Casey (Robert) Lange, Peggy (Carson) Shelly, Patricia (John) Kleiss and the late Judy (Scott) Schaefer; devoted grandmother to Erin Wendling, Megan Gibbons, Katie Milhouse, Amy Haller, Annie, Stephanie and Lucy Shelly, Kasey Farrell, Mary Claire Kuehn, Catherine and Jack Kleiss; dearest great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Lorraine Pizzella and the late Robert, Richard and James Dierkes; dear sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. Virginia was a friend to many, but especially the priests and parishioners of St. Matthias Church. Virginia donated her remains to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: Visitation at 9:00 a.m. with memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Matthias the Apostle Church, 796 Buckley Road, St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Matthias the Apostle Church
796 Buckley Road, St. Louis, MO
Jul
10
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Matthias the Apostle Church
796 Buckley Road, St. Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my deepest sympathy. Virginia was a very kind and faith fulled woman, wife, and grandmother. When she saw a need she took action and helped. Her loving spirit lives on in Bob and all the family. Heaven gained another angel and she and Judy are smiling down on the family.
Peggy Kalinowski
Friend
July 10, 2021
I remember when we moved to Southshire and there was the Stinson clan with 5 Daughters and one Great Mother Ginny. It is with deep Sorrow to hear of the Lost of your Mother. As we got to know her more she was great friend to our mother and many others ,plus always helping others and at St. Matthias.
David Kalinowski
Friend
July 10, 2021
Dearest sympathy to the Stinson Family; what a great group of sisters. You are all in my thoughts this week.
Muriel Rohde
Friend
July 9, 2021
Dear Patti and Family, May peace and comfort fill your hearts and may Virginia's memory be a blessing to all.
Sandy and Bob Cannon
Friend
July 8, 2021
Ginny was a dear friend of my Mom's. Through that friendship, she became my friend and a very special person in my life. I am so very sorry for your loss. Heaven has gained a true angel. She will be missed but I hope the memories you hold in your hearts will help ease your pain
Pam Cruse
Friend
July 4, 2021
She was such a good lady and I m sure she is in heaven with Judy and many loving friends and family..
Mike Kalinowski
July 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dink was a good friend. I know she will be missed. Take care!!
Bert Houston
Friend
July 4, 2021
