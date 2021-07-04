Stinson, Virginia D.

(nee Dierkes) passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021 fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Loving wife and best friend to Robert J. Stinson for 67 years; beloved mother of Christine (Patrick) Gibbons, Casey (Robert) Lange, Peggy (Carson) Shelly, Patricia (John) Kleiss and the late Judy (Scott) Schaefer; devoted grandmother to Erin Wendling, Megan Gibbons, Katie Milhouse, Amy Haller, Annie, Stephanie and Lucy Shelly, Kasey Farrell, Mary Claire Kuehn, Catherine and Jack Kleiss; dearest great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Lorraine Pizzella and the late Robert, Richard and James Dierkes; dear sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. Virginia was a friend to many, but especially the priests and parishioners of St. Matthias Church. Virginia donated her remains to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: Visitation at 9:00 a.m. with memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Matthias the Apostle Church, 796 Buckley Road, St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 appreciated.