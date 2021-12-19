Waddell, Virginia Genevieve

(nee Africano), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away December 14, 2021 with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Salvatore Joseph and Francesca (Blondina) Africano, June 20, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri. Dearest mom to Karen Marie (Lawrence) Schmitz. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Anna Kreuter) Schmitz, Erin (Jim) Hale and Jeffrey (Kayla) Schmitz. Loving great-grandmother of James and Rielyn Hale and Charlee Schmitz.

Predeceased by siblings Grace (Nick) Brauner, Marie (Tony) Bommarito, Sam Jr. (Carmella), Bernard (Frances), Patrina (Murrill) Bruce, Margaret (Everett) Lore and Raphael Africano.

Virginia loved cheering for the St Louis Cardinals baseball team, playing bingo, putting jigsaw puzzles together and spending time with family and friends. She was blessed to be loved by many from the Africano, Schmitz and Waddell families.

Services: A family funeral Mass will be private and a gathering to celebrate Virginia's blessed life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for their incredible assistance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Wounded Warrior Project http://woundedwarriorproject.org/, BackStoppers https://backstoppers.org/donate/, Mary's House of Hope at a Safe Place (https://www.comtrea.org/campaign) or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/