Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Genevieve Waddell
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Waddell, Virginia Genevieve

(nee Africano), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away December 14, 2021 with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Salvatore Joseph and Francesca (Blondina) Africano, June 20, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri. Dearest mom to Karen Marie (Lawrence) Schmitz. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Anna Kreuter) Schmitz, Erin (Jim) Hale and Jeffrey (Kayla) Schmitz. Loving great-grandmother of James and Rielyn Hale and Charlee Schmitz.

Predeceased by siblings Grace (Nick) Brauner, Marie (Tony) Bommarito, Sam Jr. (Carmella), Bernard (Frances), Patrina (Murrill) Bruce, Margaret (Everett) Lore and Raphael Africano.

Virginia loved cheering for the St Louis Cardinals baseball team, playing bingo, putting jigsaw puzzles together and spending time with family and friends. She was blessed to be loved by many from the Africano, Schmitz and Waddell families.

Services: A family funeral Mass will be private and a gathering to celebrate Virginia's blessed life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for their incredible assistance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Wounded Warrior Project http://woundedwarriorproject.org/, BackStoppers https://backstoppers.org/donate/, Mary's House of Hope at a Safe Place (https://www.comtrea.org/campaign) or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.