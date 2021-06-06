Menu
Virginia "Ginny" Williams
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Williams, Virginia "Ginny" Ann

61, June 4, 2021. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents Dryden and Ann Williams and her nephew Gregory John Hill. Loving sister of Dotty and Dr. Bob Hill, John and Nanette Williams, Mary and Jim Jackson and her nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express appreciation to the Manchester Center St. Louis Arc Emmaus Homes and the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice for their loving care for Ginny.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Manchester Center for the Developmentally Disabled, 129 Woods Mill Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have worked at Manchester UMC for over 20 years and remember Ginny very clearly. She was always so friendly and had a fun personality. May she rest in the arms of Jesus.
Carolyn Langston
Friend
June 14, 2021
Ginnie was much loved. We saw it through Dottie Hill and John Williams.
Frank And Lucy Vatterott
Friend
June 7, 2021
