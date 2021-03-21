Wichmann, W. Jack

Wed., March 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Wichmann (nee Kelley); dear father of Ken (Cindi) Wichmann and Bob Wichmann; dear grandfather of Hannah Wichmann and Maggie (Mike) Beckerle; dear friend of Joy Mehlman; past President of Kiwanis Hampton-Midtown; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend, notorious for making everyone laugh.

Services: Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. March 27 at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur; service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to COCA appreciated.