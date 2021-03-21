Menu
W. Jack Wichmann
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Wichmann, W. Jack

Wed., March 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Wichmann (nee Kelley); dear father of Ken (Cindi) Wichmann and Bob Wichmann; dear grandfather of Hannah Wichmann and Maggie (Mike) Beckerle; dear friend of Joy Mehlman; past President of Kiwanis Hampton-Midtown; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend, notorious for making everyone laugh.

Services: Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. March 27 at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd. Creve Coeur; service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to COCA appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Mar
27
Service
1:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
On behalf of the board, staff, and teens of Wyman, our deepest condolences on the passing of a great, generous and big-hearted man. We loved Jack and are so grateful to his many years of leadership, stewardship of our mission, humor, and support. We will miss him dearly and stand with his loved ones and friends in grieving this loss.
Claire Wyneken & Staff of Wyman Center
March 22, 2021
