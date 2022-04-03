Menu
Wallace D. "Wally" Feuerstein

Feuerstein, Wallace D. "Wally"

fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Beloved husband to the late Dorothy F. "Dot" Feuerstein for 66 years; loving father of Beverly Schmidt, David (Debbie) Feuerstein, Cheryl Spellmeyer, Peter Feuerstein, the late Bernard Feuerstein and Nanette Feuerstein; cherished grandfather of Nichole, Lisa, Nichole, Jennifer and Alex; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Wally proudly served as a member of the United States Army. He worked at the family-owned nursery, Wallace Florist, for many years. He was retired from Laclede Gas. Wally was a lifetime gardener.

Services for Wally will be private.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
