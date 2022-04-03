Feuerstein, Wallace D. "Wally"

fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Beloved husband to the late Dorothy F. "Dot" Feuerstein for 66 years; loving father of Beverly Schmidt, David (Debbie) Feuerstein, Cheryl Spellmeyer, Peter Feuerstein, the late Bernard Feuerstein and Nanette Feuerstein; cherished grandfather of Nichole, Lisa, Nichole, Jennifer and Alex; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Wally proudly served as a member of the United States Army. He worked at the family-owned nursery, Wallace Florist, for many years. He was retired from Laclede Gas. Wally was a lifetime gardener.

Services for Wally will be private.