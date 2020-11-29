Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
May God bless you and your family at this time and MiMi we are keeping you in our prayers and sending our love to you.
Karen & Mike Pardo
November 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for the family. We know he left many sweet memories with his family.
Jim and Della Jenkins
Friend
November 28, 2020
Our condolences from my family to the entire Lewis clan.
Craig Crawford
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
Thinking of the whole Lewis family at this time and celebrating with you all a life well lived and loved.
Ed and Ann Vazquez
Friend
November 28, 2020
Wally always had a caring smile and will be sorely missed by all.
Eileen Buehrle
Friend
November 28, 2020
We love you, Lewis family. Wally was such an incredible man and it was truly a gift in our lives to know him. You all are in our thoughts and prayers today and always.
Maggie, Aaron and Emma Quick
Family
November 28, 2020
Dear Jo and Family. So very sorry for your loss. Wally was such a wonderful, caring man. Always had a smile for everyone he greeted. He will be greatly missed, especially in our Holy Infant community. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love and hugs, Beata and Tony Gordon
Beata and Tony Gordon
Friend
November 28, 2020
To Kevin, Megan, Lauren and the rest of your family - I am so sorry for the loss of your grandfather - you are all in my thoughts during this difficult time.
Colleen Jaycox Mann
Coworker
November 28, 2020
Dear Mike, Missy, Meredith, Jane and Stella- I’m so very sorry for your loss. Reading his life story was very moving, and one can that tell he most definitely lived an amazing life, filled with love and honor, and you all were blessed to have been part of it. Prayers and love for you all during this difficult time. With deepest sympathy, ❤ Melody Goodyear
Melody Goodyear
Friend
November 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Wally was a wonderful person and will be sorely missed. I will miss seeing the two of you side by side walking around Lake Chesterfield. I bet he is telling everyone in heaven right now about his wonderful family and his wife’s awesome rolls and Christmas cookies. May God shower his blessings upon you. Love and hugs. Carolyn Myers
Carolyn Myers
Friend
November 28, 2020
Tom, Connie and the entire Lewis Family - We are so sorry for your loss. Please accept our most sincere condolences for Mr. Lewis’ passing. - Steve and Kelly Du Bois
Steve Du Bois
Friend
November 28, 2020
Tom, Connie & kids: so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts & prayers. May he rest in eternal peace. Sending hugs!!! With love, the Mearas
Karen Mear
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss Mim and entire Lewis family.