Dear Mike, Missy, Meredith, Jane and Stella- I’m so very sorry for your loss. Reading his life story was very moving, and one can that tell he most definitely lived an amazing life, filled with love and honor, and you all were blessed to have been part of it. Prayers and love for you all during this difficult time. With deepest sympathy, ❤ Melody Goodyear

Melody Goodyear Friend November 28, 2020