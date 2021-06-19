Walter was my great Uncle on my father's side. My Dad was James Eugene Clark Jr. and my Grandfather was James Eugene Clark Sr. who was Walter's brother. I had only met Walter one time but when I did, he was the spitting image of Grandpa. He and my father also have the same smile. Walter had sent me a few poems over the years. I came to visit him one time in O'Fallon because I had an old photo of his father, Joe Clark , in his military uniform. I thought he would have liked that. I also have a few pictures of his mother too. My dad had told me that they called her Mary (DeHatre). And yes, my dad told us the story of Uncle Lou and Charles Linbergh, and his ham sandwich he bought from his sandwich shop and Amelia Earhart flying from St. Louis. Aunt Betty, Uncle Lou's wife was always telling us stories about him. I just wanted you to know that the Clark family is sad to hear of Walter's passing and there are still relatives out here who remember him. Thank you Kathi (Clark) Kendall 393 Ravenwood Circle Neosho, MO 64850 417-451-1225

Kathi (Clark) Kendall Family June 26, 2021