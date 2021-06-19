Menu
Walter Kendrick Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
Saint Charles, MO

Clark, Walter Kendrick

Vis. Mon 6/21 4-8pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles) Vis. Tues 6/22 10am Ser. Tue 6/22 11am Life Church (8134 Mexico Rd. St. Peters) hutchensfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Saint Charles, MO
Jun
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Life Church
8134 Mexico Rd., St. Peters, MO
Jun
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Life Church
8134 Mexico Rd., St. Peters, MO
Walter was my great Uncle on my father's side. My Dad was James Eugene Clark Jr. and my Grandfather was James Eugene Clark Sr. who was Walter's brother. I had only met Walter one time but when I did, he was the spitting image of Grandpa. He and my father also have the same smile. Walter had sent me a few poems over the years. I came to visit him one time in O'Fallon because I had an old photo of his father, Joe Clark , in his military uniform. I thought he would have liked that. I also have a few pictures of his mother too. My dad had told me that they called her Mary (DeHatre). And yes, my dad told us the story of Uncle Lou and Charles Linbergh, and his ham sandwich he bought from his sandwich shop and Amelia Earhart flying from St. Louis. Aunt Betty, Uncle Lou's wife was always telling us stories about him. I just wanted you to know that the Clark family is sad to hear of Walter's passing and there are still relatives out here who remember him. Thank you Kathi (Clark) Kendall 393 Ravenwood Circle Neosho, MO 64850 417-451-1225
Kathi (Clark) Kendall
Family
June 26, 2021
