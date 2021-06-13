Menu
Walter Leo Deering III
Christian Brothers College High School

Deering, Walter Leo III

'Leo' peacefully passed away on June 6, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Husband, father, sibling, uncle, coach, mentor - he will be missed by family and friends. Leo is survived by his wife Teri, son Ryan, sisters Karen Deering and Jean (Mike) Ferguson.

Services: a celebration of Leo will be held at CBC High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Visitation 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the following: CBC High School - www.cbchs.org Mercy Health Foundation - Hospice Funds - www.mercyhealthfoundation.net


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
CBC High School
Jun
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
CBC High School
Deborah & Wayne Staysniak
June 15, 2021
Susan Fitzpatrick & Tom Wyman
June 15, 2021
Teri & Ryan, Our deepest condolences to you both. Leo was such a great guy and so inspiring to many. The Novak Family.
Mary Keely Novak
June 14, 2021
Leo will always be alive in our memories. Great guy and teammate. I always enjoyed seeing him. May there be comfort in knowing his suffering is over. Condolence to the family for his loss. Rest in peace, Leo.
Pete Pagano, Class of '68
June 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I went to CBC with Leo and have fond memories of him. Funny, animated, just a good guy.
Jeff Eklund
Friend
June 13, 2021
