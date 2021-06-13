Deering, Walter Leo III

'Leo' peacefully passed away on June 6, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Husband, father, sibling, uncle, coach, mentor - he will be missed by family and friends. Leo is survived by his wife Teri, son Ryan, sisters Karen Deering and Jean (Mike) Ferguson.

Services: a celebration of Leo will be held at CBC High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Visitation 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the following: CBC High School - www.cbchs.org Mercy Health Foundation - Hospice Funds - www.mercyhealthfoundation.net