St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Walter F. Fischer

Fischer, Walter F.

Sunday, November 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mabel "LaVerne" Fischer; dear father of Janet (George) Graham, Gary (Nancy) Fischer and Donna Graves; dear grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 19; brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Mr. Fischer was a member of Gateway Chapter Veteran's of Battle of the Bulge.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, November 12, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Veterans of The Battle of The Bulge. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nov
12
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.