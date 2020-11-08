Fischer, Walter F.

Sunday, November 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mabel "LaVerne" Fischer; dear father of Janet (George) Graham, Gary (Nancy) Fischer and Donna Graves; dear grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 19; brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Mr. Fischer was a member of Gateway Chapter Veteran's of Battle of the Bulge.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, November 12, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Veterans of The Battle of The Bulge. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.