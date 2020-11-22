Menu
Walter Herbert Busch

Busch, Walter Herbert

age 94, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years to Dorothy Busch (nee Besch); loving father of Walter Erich (Sandy Walther), David (Xuan), and Daniel Busch; loving step-father of Robert, Daniel, Richard, and Gary Barden; dearest grandfather of Nicholas Trankler, Ryan, Ashleigh and Merril Barden, Makayla and Hailey Frick and the late Tarah Barden; dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private services were held at Kutis Affton Chapel. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorial service to be held at a later date.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
