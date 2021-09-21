Preiss, Walter

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Harriet Preiss (nee Schlief); dear father of Brian (Kelly) Preiss, Michelle (Ron) Fasholt and the late Mark Preiss and father-in-law to the late Kimberly Preiss; dear grandfather of Tori (Mike), Paige, Lindsey (Kevin), Jena, Alexa, David, Austin, Alison, Charlie and Sammi; dear great-grandfather of Kalie, Kennedy and Charlotte; dear brother of Ginny (Keith) Barket, Mike (Diana) and the late Ron (surviving Jay) Preiss and JoAnn (surviving Gabe) Vollet; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 23, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mr. Preiss was the owner and operator of Biggie's Restaurant and a member of the Southside Lion's Club. Contributions to the National Parkinson's Disease Foundation appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 5-9 p.m.