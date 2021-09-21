Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Walter Preiss
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Preiss, Walter

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Harriet Preiss (nee Schlief); dear father of Brian (Kelly) Preiss, Michelle (Ron) Fasholt and the late Mark Preiss and father-in-law to the late Kimberly Preiss; dear grandfather of Tori (Mike), Paige, Lindsey (Kevin), Jena, Alexa, David, Austin, Alison, Charlie and Sammi; dear great-grandfather of Kalie, Kennedy and Charlotte; dear brother of Ginny (Keith) Barket, Mike (Diana) and the late Ron (surviving Jay) Preiss and JoAnn (surviving Gabe) Vollet; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 23, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mr. Preiss was the owner and operator of Biggie's Restaurant and a member of the Southside Lion's Club. Contributions to the National Parkinson's Disease Foundation appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 5-9 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
23
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss
Chris (Bier) Taylor
September 22, 2021
Prayers to the family. He is in a better place. I remember my grandma, Julie Preiss Wizeman, used to fondly tell stories about her brothers.
Stacy Wizeman Leahy
Family
September 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the entire family. We wish you well during this time of mourning.
James and Christine Bahinger
Friend
September 21, 2021
