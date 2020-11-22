Piwowarczyk, Walter Raymond

passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving husband of the late Patty Piwowarczyk; beloved son of the late Jacob and Rosalia (Urszula) Piwowarczyk; loving father of Anthony Raymond (Cindy), Stanley Walter (Judy), Catherine Ann Hoffmann (Michael); dear grandfather of Ashley, Eric, Brian, and Claire; dear great-grandfather of Addie; brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Walter proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean War. Walter enjoyed being with his family, going on fishing trips, and loved to travel with his late wife Patty.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the service time of 11:30 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. Walter will be laid to rest with his late wife Patty at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to The Shrine of St. Joseph or The Wounded Warrior Project. Due to the current pandemic the family requests that all those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.