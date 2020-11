Allen, Walter William 'Bill'

Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Beloved husband of Venetia "Kate" Allen (Brower) (nee Purtell) of 41 years; step-father of Richard (Nancy) and Leonard Brower; brother of Betty Sanfilippo of Peyton, Colorado; our dear step-grandpa, step great-grandpa, step great-great-grandpa, uncle and friend of many.

Services: Private Interment

Jefferson Barracks National

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Missouri Veterans Home Assistance League.