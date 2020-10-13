Brauer, Wanda "Cookie"

(nee Koch) Asleep in Jesus - October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of 69 years to the late William H. Brauer. Cookie was born in Waterloo, Illinois on June 4, 1928 to Alma and Raymond Koch. Cookie graduated from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1949 and became a scrub nurse. Over the years she volunteered in many organizations including the Red Cross. Cookie loved her church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was active at Word of Life Lutheran School and served as chairman of the School Board. Cookie put the Lord first in everything she did. She exemplified what it means to be a child of God. She was a friend to all and a stranger to none. She was always there to provide comfort, guidance and love to whomever and whenever they needed it. Cookie was dearly loved by everyone she knew. Cookie loved to play games, including bridge, poker, rummy, Upwards, Boggle and many more. She loved eating out, especially when lamb, lobster or crawfish were involved. She loved to watch hockey and any game show! Bill and Cookie's summer cottage in Minnesota brought her much joy! Cookie was a beloved wife, an endearing mom, and adoring grandmother and great grandmother. Whether you called her Mom, Momma, Grandma, G-ma, or Oma, she was there to plan time for fun activities, there when you were hurting, ready to listen and offer advice and guidance when needed. Cookie will be missed by her loving family and children Gayle (James) Truesdell, William (Jackie) Brauer, Nancy (Terry) Grzybowski, Diane (Tim) Saleska, and Robert (Melanie) Brauer, along with 20 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. We will all miss you Mom! How wonderful it is to know you are in Heaven with Jesus, reunited with Dad (who has been waiting for you) , and your family and friends. We will see you again! In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Timothy Lutheran Church or Family Shield Ministries (P.O. Box 230015, St. Louis, MO, 63123).

Services: Visitation Wednesday October 14, 9 am at Timothy Lutheran Church, 6704 Fyler Avenue. Funeral service begins at 10 am. Service will be live streamed at www.timothystl.org/brauer