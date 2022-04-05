Kuefler, Wanda Lea

(nee Pilgram), April 2, 2022, age 88, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection. Devoted wife of the late Edward T. Kuefler, Sr.; loving mother of Edward "Tom" Kuefler, Jr., David Kuefler, and Chris (Jodi) Kuefler; dear daughter of the late Alfred and Nellie (nee Hunter) Pilgram; dear sister of the late Audrey Hardy and the late John Wayne Pilgram; dear aunt, great-aunt, and friend.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Wed., April 6 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Thur., April 7 at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com