Wanda Lea Kuefler
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Kuefler, Wanda Lea

(nee Pilgram), April 2, 2022, age 88, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection. Devoted wife of the late Edward T. Kuefler, Sr.; loving mother of Edward "Tom" Kuefler, Jr., David Kuefler, and Chris (Jodi) Kuefler; dear daughter of the late Alfred and Nellie (nee Hunter) Pilgram; dear sister of the late Audrey Hardy and the late John Wayne Pilgram; dear aunt, great-aunt, and friend.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Wed., April 6 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Thur., April 7 at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.
