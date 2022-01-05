Miles, Ward Joseph

Beloved husband for 55 years of Carolyn Louise Poulton Miles, died December 28th peacefully at home after a long illness.

He is also survived by three children; Ward Randolph Miles (Laura), Sarah Louise Robbins (Matt), and Thomas Paul Miles II (Liz); also, four granddaughters and two brothers. He graduated from U. of VA with a B. Arch. Degree in 1960 and Yale Univ. with an M. Arch. in 1963. He served active duty with the US Air Force Reserves at Andrews Airforce Base in 1960-61. Joseph had a passion for art and architecture and a long and varied career with the last 35 years designing hotels with the HBE Corp., St. Louis. He was a lifelong lover of jazz and played saxophone in his younger years. He also enjoyed many summers of golf and winters of downhill skiing, as well as beach vacations with his family. Designing and building objects for practical use as well as aesthetic enjoyment were passions of his professional and personal life.

Services: The Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 11, 1:00 p.m. at The Church of St. Michael & St. George, Clayton. Memorials may be made to The Church of St. Michael & St. George or Yale University School of Architecture.

