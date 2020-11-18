Menu
Warren D. Bodine

Bodine, Warren D.

95 - Asleep in Jesus on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marian L. (nee Marah) Bodine; dear father of Thomas (Karen) Bodine, Linda (Matt Nothstine) Adelmann, Steven Bodine and the late Vickie and Cherie Bodine; dear grandfather of Chris, Jamie, Stephanie, Sam, Cory, Joshua, Sarah, and Zachary; dear great-grandfather of 16; dear brother of Grace (Jim) Horton and Marilyn Bodine; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Beloved resident of Friendship Village.

Services: Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at 12:00 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS, South County, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum.

www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
