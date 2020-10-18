Speiser, Warren H.

97, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home with his family. Born Sept. 2, 1923 in Bridgeport, CT, the only son of Reinhold and Florence Speiser, he graduated from Washington University School of Dentistry where he also obtained his Masters in Prosthetic Dentistry. In 1948, Warren married Eileen K. Lupo, who passed away in 2017, with whom he shared 69 loving years of marriage. Warren served in both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel. Upon leaving the military he took a position as a professor of Prosthetic Dentistry at Washington University's School of Dentistry and maintained a private dental practice until 2013. Warren is survived by his son James (Phoebe) Speiser of St. Louis; his daughters Sally Speiser and Barbara (R. William) Kruse of St. Louis; six grandchildren Jon (Rebekah) Speiser of Atlanta, Georgia; Samantha Speiser; Selene (Jon) Fitzsimmons; Catherine Kruse (Michael DiBernardo); Nathan (Vanessa) Kruse of Tennessee; Lauren (Alex) Walker of North Carolina; and three great-grandchildren Cillian, Henry and Abram.

Services: The family will hold a private Mass and graveside memorial. In lieu of flowers, you may honor him by donating to St. Anselm Parish, 530 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141. See boppchapel.com