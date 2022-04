I work in activities at the nursing home Wayne resided at. Wayne was one of my best residents. One of my good buddies. He was a wonderful guy. He had a great smile and could always make people laugh. While he was big and tall he was a teddy bear at heart. I have so many fond memories of Wayne. I will miss him terribly as will many other staff members. Things just won´t be the same without him. Wayne enjoyed many activities that included being outside, BINGO, musical entertainment, bible study, and much more. He always enjoyed ice cream ( his favorite being chocolate). Any kind of meal involving chicken he loved. Getting to know Wayne these past 2 years has been a pleasure. Wayne fought the Alzheimer´s with everything he had. There were quite a few times over the past year or so where it was thought he would go but he kept popping back up. Wayne´s determination to keep fighting the disease was incredible and admirable. To Karen, Lori, and Wayne Jr I give my deepest, deepest condolences to you. Regrettably I can´t make the visitation or funeral, but I will be thinking of you all. Your dedication to Wayne is beyond admirable and I know it meant a lot to him. Wayne was very lucky to have you guys. Wayne is finally free from the disease, in a better place, and at peace. Even though Wayne is gone you´ll always be part of the Garden View Family. I wish you guys all the best. Take care. May Wayne´s memory be a blessing. May he Rest In Peace. Goodbye Wayne. I´ll miss you buddy.

Gregory Adler Friend June 24, 2021