Dear Cathy, I was so sorry to see that Wayne had passed. I pray both you and your family are comforted by wonderful memories and the joy that Wayne’s life contributed to the family and community. The legacy of love is the only thing of value we can leave behind. I’m sure Wayne has left a great one. My prayers are with you
Ruth Carlton
Coworker
September 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mosher family. May the many happy memories you shared help comfort you during this time. Peace be with you! Steve, Jane, Don, and Mark Arneson
Jane Arneson
Friend
September 16, 2021
Cathy, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and you family as well as for Wayne. I will miss his smile and wave to me all the time when I was out running. May he be at Peace.
Sue Carney
Neighbor
September 14, 2021
Prayers to you Cathy and your family. Recently you have been on my mind and now I know why. Peace.
Joyce Mercer
Friend
September 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LaVerne Ford-Williams
Friend
September 10, 2021
Cathy, my prayers to you and your family. Know that your family and friends are here to support you during this difficult time