Wayne Peters

Peters, Wayne

age 61, died surrounded by family on November 9, 2020. Loving husband of Karen (Sieron) Peters, dear father of Michael, Lindsey, and Brian Peters, Andrew (Carissa), Alexander (Chelsea), Amanda (David Lynn), Adam, and Anna Altman, cherished grandfather of Camille Altman, and brother of Ann Gamlin, Jean Peters (Richard Byrne), Tom Peters, and the late Jim Peters.

He was born in St Louis and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. He was the co-owner of Imrie-Gielow, Inc.

Wayne was a long-time member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. He was generous in supporting and volunteering for multiple charitable organizations, including Episcopal City Mission, Circle of Concern, Pioneers USA, and Special Olympics.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to St. Martin's Episcopal Church or Circle of Concern.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
