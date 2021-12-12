Menu
Wayne A. Viers M.D.
Viers M.D., Wayne A.

Passed away at age 93 on Friday, December 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Veda E. Viers (nee Bryan); loving father of Lawrence A. Viers PhD, Jeffrey Bryan Viers, Thomas H. (Davenda) Viers, and Wayne A. (Julie) Viers Jr., cherished grandfather of Joshua (Leanna Lagpacan) Viers, Rachel L. (Philippe) Conway PhD, Emily (Roman) Smith, Cole A. (Kaylee) Viers, Bryan Viers, Jacob Viers, Wayne A. (Ann Torack) Viers III, Sarah Viers, and Abigail Viers; dear brother of Joyce (the late Charles) Lindberg and Marcia (the late Melvin) Seitz, and the late Lyal Viers; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He moved to St. Louis to complete his residency at Barnes Hospital in 1958. Spent 40+ years in private practice in Kirkwood. His desire to help his patients was greater than his interest in payment, often bartering goods and services, in lieu of payment, for office visits and surgery. He was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew him.

Services: Memorial Visitation from 1-3 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 19, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Diabetes Association. www.boppchapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Wayne in a social way as in playing poker and you could not ask for a nicer guy to spend the evening with. Always enjoyed talking about Montana.
Robert M Brinkman
Family
December 16, 2021
My condolences to your family for the loss of Dr Viers. My mother was an old friend of Mrs Viers and I think of her every year at Christmas time because they made candy together for many years. My deepest condolences to your family.
Joan Carroll Przada
December 13, 2021
I just read about Wayne's passing, and I want to extend my condolences. Wayne was not only my doctor, but he was a friend with whom I had many enjoyable conversations. In a world of coincidences, it was still amazing to learn that he was related to the chaplain who served at my base in Korea. I wish only that I had known Wayne better.
Hugh McGaughy
Friend
December 12, 2021
Dr. Viers was my ENT doctor for many years. He was a kind and gentle man. Dr Viers will surely be missed by many of his old patients, as well as his loving family
Rita Santen
Other
December 12, 2021
