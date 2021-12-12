Viers M.D., Wayne A.

Passed away at age 93 on Friday, December 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Veda E. Viers (nee Bryan); loving father of Lawrence A. Viers PhD, Jeffrey Bryan Viers, Thomas H. (Davenda) Viers, and Wayne A. (Julie) Viers Jr., cherished grandfather of Joshua (Leanna Lagpacan) Viers, Rachel L. (Philippe) Conway PhD, Emily (Roman) Smith, Cole A. (Kaylee) Viers, Bryan Viers, Jacob Viers, Wayne A. (Ann Torack) Viers III, Sarah Viers, and Abigail Viers; dear brother of Joyce (the late Charles) Lindberg and Marcia (the late Melvin) Seitz, and the late Lyal Viers; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He moved to St. Louis to complete his residency at Barnes Hospital in 1958. Spent 40+ years in private practice in Kirkwood. His desire to help his patients was greater than his interest in payment, often bartering goods and services, in lieu of payment, for office visits and surgery. He was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew him.

Services: Memorial Visitation from 1-3 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 19, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Diabetes Association. www.boppchapel.com