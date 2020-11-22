Angelo, Weldon Bruce

77, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 6:55 p.m. on Fri. Nov. 13, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born Oct. 23, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Vito and Pansy "Pat" (Potts) Angelo.

On Apr. 6, 1964, he and Gertrud Lehmpfuhl were married in Frankfurt, Germany. Gerti survives in Granite City.

Mr. Angelo was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a police officer and later retired from auto sales. He loved to fish, golf, play cards, and eat butterscotch candy.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Tanya (George Mard) Angelo of St. Louis, MO; a son: Jeff (Tara) Angelo of Des Moines, IA; 2 grandchildren: Kayla (Chris) Reed and Logan Angelo; 3 great-grandchildren: Haylee, Bentley, and Grayson; a niece: Michele Angelo; and a nephew: Michael Angelo.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Allen Angelo.

Services: Burial will be private with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com