Sleet, Wendell Carl

Wendell Carl Sleet was born in St. Louis, MO on May 30, 1955. He attended Lexington School, Roosevelt High School and graduated from Washington University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at Monsanto and owned Sparrs Car Care. He was also an independent contractor to deliver goods around the St.Louis area. Wendell is survived by his spouse, Felicia Sayles, and daughters, Chloe and Kayla, his brother, Paul Sleet, and sister Sonja Sleet, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and an uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents Erma and Sensonian Sleet. He was cremated so a memorial service is to be announced.