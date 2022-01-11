Werner, Wendy Lee

Wendy Werner was an acclaimed photographer, a sought-after career strategist and a steely social justice advocate. She died at her home in Saint Louis on January 3 after a long battle with cancer. She was 69.

One of her proudest roles was her longtime board service with the nonprofit civil rights law firm, ArchCity Defenders. She was its founding board chair and stewarded the organization for over 12 years as it became an established force for justice in the St. Louis region.

Donations can be made to ArchCity Defenders in Wendy's memory.

She leaves behind her beloved rescue Aussie named Brody, an impossibly wide circle of devoted friends, and a family which includes a generation of grateful nieces and nephews in whom she fostered compassion, creativity and wanderlust.

Services: At Wendy's request, there will be no memorial service. But her friends are planning to gather when the pandemic subsides in remembrance of a remarkable woman and a life well lived.