St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Wendy Lee Werner
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Werner, Wendy Lee

Wendy Werner was an acclaimed photographer, a sought-after career strategist and a steely social justice advocate. She died at her home in Saint Louis on January 3 after a long battle with cancer. She was 69.

One of her proudest roles was her longtime board service with the nonprofit civil rights law firm, ArchCity Defenders. She was its founding board chair and stewarded the organization for over 12 years as it became an established force for justice in the St. Louis region.

Donations can be made to ArchCity Defenders in Wendy's memory.

She leaves behind her beloved rescue Aussie named Brody, an impossibly wide circle of devoted friends, and a family which includes a generation of grateful nieces and nephews in whom she fostered compassion, creativity and wanderlust.

Services: At Wendy's request, there will be no memorial service. But her friends are planning to gather when the pandemic subsides in remembrance of a remarkable woman and a life well lived.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wendy was an ABA friend and we served on committees together. She helped edit the two ABA books I co-wrote and made them so much better. Wendy and I bonded over a love of Aussies. She rescued Brody by traveling out of state to pick him up despite being ill. Wendy was special, smart, caring, talented, serving as a mentor to many. She will be missed but not forgotten.
Marcia Watson Wasserman
Friend
January 15, 2022
When Tim and I see your photography at our home we always think of you. Within the Hebrew religion, it is said "May their memory be a blessing to us" RIP Wendy.
Henry P. Dohnert and Tim P. Brown.
Friend
January 13, 2022
I am so sorry to learn of Wendy's passage. I will always remember her for her strength, grace, warmth, intelligence and willingness to always help. I loved her photography and having the opportunity to join her for dinners at ABA LP meetings was always a gift. RIP
Rodney Dowell
Friend
January 13, 2022
Wendy was one of my favorite people. It's hard to describe the extent of our loss. She was always trying to help someone with something. RIP Wendy.
Jim Calloway
Friend
January 12, 2022
Wendy was in a dream group with me for several years, and I benefited from her wisdom, clarity, and courage. Sharing a love for travel, dogs and music, we connected. Her ability to find beauty in nature, which she lovingly captured in photography, helped me to appreciate stillness and solitude in my own life. My thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends.
Kathleen M Bayless
January 12, 2022
I knew Wendy through her work with the ABA Law Practice Division. I really appreciated her forthrightness and "get 'er done" attitude. She'll be missed.
Afi S. Johnson-Parris
Work
January 12, 2022
My condolences to her friends, colleagues and family. I will remember her dedication, independence and compassion
Joanna Van Der Tuin
January 12, 2022
