Cloninger, Wilbur "Wib"

Wilbur, age 98, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. A WWII Navy veteran, retired electrician and member of Affton Salem Lutheran Church. Wib is survived by his 3 children Sandra (Bob) Blaber, Gary (Linda) and Bruce Cloninger; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his soulmate of more than 74 years, Joy (nee Hohenshell) with whom they shared happy times raising their children, traveling throughout the U.S., Alaska, Hawaii and Europe, and built so many great memories for their family and many friends and their beloved Jewl Farm.

Wib loved dogs, especially his trusty companion Shane. Wib was a true Renaissance man who built two homes, was a woodcarver, fine art painter, taxidermist, hunter, Little League Baseball coach and who could repair anything. Wib's dedication to his family was a priority from attending kids sporting events, building snowmen, playing catch, building backyard forts, teaching to drive, being a listener, giving wise advice when needed and helping with anything his kids and friends required. He loved life and made the most of every day with his positive attitude. Wib was kind and a compassionate man whose honesty, hard work and respect for others are a legacy that his family will most remember. He will be missed forever in the lives and hearts of those who knew him.

Services: Due to COVID requirements, there will be a private service and burial for family. No flowers, please. Contributions to Aging Ahead Affton Senior Center Meals on Wheels, 8520 McKenzie Rd., Affton, MO 63123 appreciated. A Service of Kutis Affton Chapel.