Wilbur "Wib" Cloninger
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Cloninger, Wilbur "Wib"

Wilbur, age 98, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. A WWII Navy veteran, retired electrician and member of Affton Salem Lutheran Church. Wib is survived by his 3 children Sandra (Bob) Blaber, Gary (Linda) and Bruce Cloninger; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his soulmate of more than 74 years, Joy (nee Hohenshell) with whom they shared happy times raising their children, traveling throughout the U.S., Alaska, Hawaii and Europe, and built so many great memories for their family and many friends and their beloved Jewl Farm.

Wib loved dogs, especially his trusty companion Shane. Wib was a true Renaissance man who built two homes, was a woodcarver, fine art painter, taxidermist, hunter, Little League Baseball coach and who could repair anything. Wib's dedication to his family was a priority from attending kids sporting events, building snowmen, playing catch, building backyard forts, teaching to drive, being a listener, giving wise advice when needed and helping with anything his kids and friends required. He loved life and made the most of every day with his positive attitude. Wib was kind and a compassionate man whose honesty, hard work and respect for others are a legacy that his family will most remember. He will be missed forever in the lives and hearts of those who knew him.

Services: Due to COVID requirements, there will be a private service and burial for family. No flowers, please. Contributions to Aging Ahead Affton Senior Center Meals on Wheels, 8520 McKenzie Rd., Affton, MO 63123 appreciated. A Service of Kutis Affton Chapel.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.

Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Prayers to the family. From reading obituary, he sure had a well lived life. That´s wonderful.
Bill & Linda Wood
February 25, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers will be with you and your family during this difficult time.
Charlotte Kimbrough
February 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joe and Evie Sinibaldi
February 25, 2021
My very deepest sympathy on the passing of your dad. I loved watching him and your mom take their walks up the street together. They were both such sweet people and enjoyed lives well-lived. May they both rest in peace, together again.
Terri Dennis
February 25, 2021
Loved them both from the day I met them. He and Joy will be missed every day of my life.
George Palaska
February 24, 2021
It has been an extreme pleasure to know Wib and Joy Cloninger. From the Affton Sports Fields to Menola Ping Pong and the JEWL Farm, Wib was always interested and attentive to us. One thing I always wondered was why he painted his tools orange. Now that I am older I GET IT - it´s to keep from losing them or forgetting where you mislaid them. Thanks Wib. Peace be with you.
Kevin and Barb Smith
February 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the family .
Linda Gann
February 24, 2021
