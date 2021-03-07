Eiseman, III, William "Billy" Benjamin

January 6, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. Oldest son of the late William B. (Rita) Eiseman Jr. and the late Justine Gordon Eiseman. Loved brother of James (Carolyn) Eiseman, Steven (Dr. Carolynn) Wolff and Susan (Dr. William) Moriconi and uncle to Eric Eiseman, Juliette Eiseman, Jonathan Wolff, Mary Wolff, James Loomis, William Loomis and Robert Loomis.

Billy was a true lover of adventure and the arts, owning and operating his gallery and store for many years in many locations – from Australia to Amsterdam to Los Angeles to Atlanta with many stops in between. He enjoyed serving those less fortunate, regularly donating his free time to Meals on Wheels. He will be missed by many.

Services: A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Americans for the Arts, (https://www.americansforthearts.org/support-americans-for-the-artsonate-now) and to make sure you always take time to enjoy the arts in your life!

