Beste, William "Bill" A.

of Ballwin, MO passed away in the presence of loved ones on November 15, 2020. Born in St. Louis on November 22, 1941 to the late Grace and Al Beste. Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia. Beloved father of Brant (Mary) Beste, Carrie (Brent) Paden, and Mark (Rhianna) Beste. Dear brother of Robert Beste. Amazing Pop to Paige, Brooke, Ryan, Hadley, August, Nic and Greta. If memories are gifts, he gave us many. He will be remembered for his dry humor and deep love and loyalty to friends and family. Before getting sick Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and Southern Comfort Manhattan's.

Services: Due to COVID 19 restrictions the family will have a family only mass and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation, 85 Broad St., 28th floor New York, NY 10004, hairycellleukemia.org, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, Warriorproject.org