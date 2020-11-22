Menu
William A. "Bill" Beste
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Beste, William "Bill" A.

of Ballwin, MO passed away in the presence of loved ones on November 15, 2020. Born in St. Louis on November 22, 1941 to the late Grace and Al Beste. Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia. Beloved father of Brant (Mary) Beste, Carrie (Brent) Paden, and Mark (Rhianna) Beste. Dear brother of Robert Beste. Amazing Pop to Paige, Brooke, Ryan, Hadley, August, Nic and Greta. If memories are gifts, he gave us many. He will be remembered for his dry humor and deep love and loyalty to friends and family. Before getting sick Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and Southern Comfort Manhattan's.

Services: Due to COVID 19 restrictions the family will have a family only mass and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation, 85 Broad St., 28th floor New York, NY 10004, hairycellleukemia.org, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, Warriorproject.org


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
Brant and Mark - My sincerest sympathy. Your dad was a true gentleman. You and your family are in our prayers.
Greg Vitello
November 22, 2020
Childhood memories from late 1940 to early 1950. May you Rest In Peace. My sincere sympathy to your family and Bob.
Susan Cortelyou Petrowsky
Friend
November 22, 2020