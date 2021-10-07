Menu
William "Todd" Akin

Akin, William "Todd"

The former Congressman went home peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021 following a long battle with cancer. His 24 years in public office were filled with the same faith, conviction, integrity, and humility that marked his private life. Respected by his peers on both sides of the aisle, Todd's unwavering devotion to God, family, and country will long be remembered by those who knew him. Above all, Todd lived his life to glorify his Lord and Savior, Jesus. Please send memories to [email protected]

Services: Twin Oaks Pres. Church, Ballwin. Visitation 8-10:30 a.m. Oct. 9. Service follows at 11 a.m.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Twin Oaks Pres. Church
Ballwin, MO
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Twin Oaks Pres. Church
Ballwin, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Luli, Nancy and family. My love and sympathy to you all. Todd was a wonderful person. I´m grateful to have been in his path. May you all look forward to the day you will be together again. Love pat and dick schnarr
Pat schnarr
Friend
October 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy Luli and family in the loss of Todd. Loved that man and all he stood for. He made such an impact on all he was involved with. We count ourselves blest to have known and worked with him. May God give you all peace and look forward to that great day when you´ll never reunited. Love Pat & Dick
Dick & pat schnarr
Friend
October 28, 2021
Dear Lulli & Family, I was so sorry to hear about Todd's passing. I have so many find memories of times our paths crossed over the years. I'm so sorry that I couldn't attend the visitation or service. Know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Love and Hugs, Marlene Pannkuk
MARLENE PANNKUK
October 10, 2021
My condolences to each of you. Weren't we blessed to have Todd in our lives? Such a really beautiful funeral ...again my condolences to each of you and especially to Luli and Nancy. .
Jan Boyle
Friend
October 9, 2021
To Lulli and family: My heart goes out to you, you are in my thoughts and prayers. May our Lord and Savior bring you comfort and peace as you remember your beloved "Papa" Todd with all those precious memories you have of him. And though he is absent from you for now, he will live in each of you in special ways. Though I didn't really know Todd, I get the sense from what I do know of him that we would have been good friends.
Alan Pratt
October 9, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Akin´s family and friends. I met our Missouri representative Todd Akin´s at church . You immediately felt his kindness and love for his country his god and his family. My prayers go out to them. Kate Waller
Katti Waller
Other
October 9, 2021
Our sympathy to the family and friends of former Missouri Congressman Todd Akins. A great Christian patriot has left this earth for a better place. Rest in Peace Todd and thank you for all that you did for our country and its citizens.
Ruth Ann and Earl Compton
October 7, 2021
Simply one of a kind. Todd Akin loved his Lord, his Country and his Family. Congressman Akin was a patriot.
Nancy Mayor
October 7, 2021
