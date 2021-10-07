Akin, William "Todd"

The former Congressman went home peacefully on Sunday, October 3, 2021 following a long battle with cancer. His 24 years in public office were filled with the same faith, conviction, integrity, and humility that marked his private life. Respected by his peers on both sides of the aisle, Todd's unwavering devotion to God, family, and country will long be remembered by those who knew him. Above all, Todd lived his life to glorify his Lord and Savior, Jesus. Please send memories to [email protected]

Services: Twin Oaks Pres. Church, Ballwin. Visitation 8-10:30 a.m. Oct. 9. Service follows at 11 a.m.