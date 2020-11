Bill was my Godfather and my dads best friend. Growing up he was this fantastical person I would learn about from my dad because he lived overseas. We would see him from time to time and he always came with some unique gift from a far off land. We became very close when I was attending Notre Dame. In 1998, I decided to run the Chicago marathon. Bill was my person! Having much more experience with races than I had, he bought a large Tweetie bird balloon so I had something to look for along the race. He was there for the entire thing, meeting me at different mile markers and cheering me on. He helped me carbo load the evening before and limp back to his condo with sore legs after the race. I will never forget it. I enjoyed countless amazing meals with Bill while living in Chicago after college. I'll also never forget the time he and Kate came to Colorado and stayed with us. We had an amazing time hiking and exploring while I was about 7 months pregnant. The last time I saw him was in November of 18 when my son and I took a trip to Chicago. We had a lovely brunch and walk along the lake shore. I miss and love him so much!

Alicia Potter November 14, 2020