Werner, William Albert "Bill", Jr.

age 70, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at home in Chicago. Born in St. Louis, he was the son of Dr. William A. Werner, Sr. and Mrs. Ruth (nee Fechter) Werner. A 1968 graduate of St. Louis University High School, Bill went on to finish degrees at the University of Notre Dame (BS '72), Kansas (MA '73) and UMSL (MBA '75). Preceding his long career in the chemical industry, he was recruited to guide the USAID Photo-USA exhibit and spent the year traveling (gallivanting, according to his sister) around the Baltic States of the then USSR. Bill excelled at FMC in the US and overseas; first as a representative living in Vienna and working throughout the Soviet Union and Europe, later at their Philadelphia office and finishing as their director in Frankfort, Germany. He went on to represent CPHall in Europe, Asia and Africa before retiring. Fluent in at least three languages including Russian, he was a raconteur par excellence and his hilarious stories will be retold by all who knew him. An athlete, he was a lifelong runner repeatedly finishing the St Louis half-marathon well ahead of his duly frustrated brother- in-law. A dedicated and enthusiastic world traveler, he is missed by friends the world over.

Bill is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Hill, her husband, Ron, of St. Louis; his loving partner Kate Turnbull of Manchester, UK; nieces, Shannon and Elizabeth, and nephew, Michael. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Maria (nee Gatterer), and his parents.

Services: Family only graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis. In lieu of flowers consider contributions to St. Louis University High School or a charity of your choice. Please visit the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.