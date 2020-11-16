Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
William Albert "Bill" Werner Jr.
1950 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1950
DIED
November 8, 2020

Werner, William Albert "Bill", Jr.

age 70, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at home in Chicago. Born in St. Louis, he was the son of Dr. William A. Werner, Sr. and Mrs. Ruth (nee Fechter) Werner. A 1968 graduate of St. Louis University High School, Bill went on to finish degrees at the University of Notre Dame (BS '72), Kansas (MA '73) and UMSL (MBA '75). Preceding his long career in the chemical industry, he was recruited to guide the USAID Photo-USA exhibit and spent the year traveling (gallivanting, according to his sister) around the Baltic States of the then USSR. Bill excelled at FMC in the US and overseas; first as a representative living in Vienna and working throughout the Soviet Union and Europe, later at their Philadelphia office and finishing as their director in Frankfort, Germany. He went on to represent CPHall in Europe, Asia and Africa before retiring. Fluent in at least three languages including Russian, he was a raconteur par excellence and his hilarious stories will be retold by all who knew him. An athlete, he was a lifelong runner repeatedly finishing the St Louis half-marathon well ahead of his duly frustrated brother- in-law. A dedicated and enthusiastic world traveler, he is missed by friends the world over.

Bill is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Hill, her husband, Ron, of St. Louis; his loving partner Kate Turnbull of Manchester, UK; nieces, Shannon and Elizabeth, and nephew, Michael. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Maria (nee Gatterer), and his parents.

Services: Family only graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis. In lieu of flowers consider contributions to St. Louis University High School or a charity of your choice. Please visit the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2020.
I am trying to be grateful for having had the gift of “Uncle Bill” in my life. However ,it was not long enough.Bill shared his joy of international travel with me and I shared the reality of domestic life with him. Bill quickly
realized he had to change out of his million dollars suits as soon as he arrived in Haddonfield. Rest In Peace Uncle Bill.
Cathy Hill
Family
November 15, 2020
I met Bill for the first time in 1996 in Chicago. He had previously worked with my wife, Jackie, at FMC Corp. in Philadelphia and Europe, and they were good friends. Bill and I also became good friends. He was at our wedding, 23 years ago. During the time Jackie and I lived in Chicago, Bill and I would go out to eat every week at a local Mexican restaurant near where we lived. We drank margaritas and talked about everything. We were lucky to meet Kate and see how happy they were together.

Bill was my closest friend, and I will miss him dearly. We are so lucky that he had a chance to visit us at our home in Pennsylvania a couple of years ago.

David Craig
Friend
November 15, 2020
Dear Kate, Mary Ann, Ron, Shannon, Michael and Lizzie, 'Uncle Bill' will be missed. Always a laugh and adventure to share. We're so sorry for your loss, Eddie & Ann Santiago
Family
November 15, 2020
Bill thank you for being in all our lives and bringing so much light laughter and love into Mums ( Kate) life. We love you so much. Your kind caring gentle nature was
Such a tonic for us all. A great friend to Joe I know, and we loved how you supported us, cared for us laughed with us and gave great advice ....WHAT A MAN We do and will miss you so much always Paul and Amanda xxx
Paul Turnbull
Family
November 15, 2020
Bill was my Godfather and my dads best friend. Growing up he was this fantastical person I would learn about from my dad because he lived overseas. We would see him from time to time and he always came with some unique gift from a far off land. We became very close when I was attending Notre Dame. In 1998, I decided to run the Chicago marathon. Bill was my person! Having much more experience with races than I had, he bought a large Tweetie bird balloon so I had something to look for along the race. He was there for the entire thing, meeting me at different mile markers and cheering me on. He helped me carbo load the evening before and limp back to his condo with sore legs after the race. I will never forget it. I enjoyed countless amazing meals with Bill while living in Chicago after college. I'll also never forget the time he and Kate came to Colorado and stayed with us. We had an amazing time hiking and exploring while I was about 7 months pregnant. The last time I saw him was in November of 18 when my son and I took a trip to Chicago. We had a lovely brunch and walk along the lake shore. I miss and love him so much!
Alicia Potter
Family
November 14, 2020
I remember Bill as a smart and vibrant friend. He visited me in Balta and I stayed at his Vienna apartment . I miss him and his wit.
Richard Asch
Friend
November 14, 2020
Thank you Bill, for the many years of friendship, laughter, tears and mutual support.
Francesca Hagadus
Friend
November 14, 2020
Go with God
Nous nous retrouverons au ciel, notre regretté ami

Joëlle & Noël Augrandjean, Claire & Gilles
No&#235;l Augrandjean
Friend
November 14, 2020
Bill - I'll miss you man. What a great friend for 55+ years. You were always great about keeping in touch. Great and happy memories of you. Go with God
Walter Theiss
Friend
November 13, 2020
A superb,trustworthy,reliable and fun-to-be-with colleague. After retirement Bill became a true friend to us even though 3000 miles separated us.We will miss him greatly. He was like a brother to me and always a joy to be with. We have many happy memories of good times together.Rest in Peace,Bill.
Roger & Chris Da Forno
Friend
November 13, 2020
Ciao......wonderful friend.
Sandro Clerici
Friend
November 13, 2020
Bill was a lifelong friend, college roommate and best man in our wedding. My daughters feel like they have lost a surrogate father. Dinners with "Uncle Bill" in Chicago are legendary memories for each of them. Bill was a good man, a loyal friend and kind to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.
Otto Reinert
Friend
November 13, 2020
These photos wonderfully capture Bill’s personality.
Dearest Mary Ann, Ron, Shannon, Mike, Liz and the Lovely Ms Kate, please accept our sincere condolences on Bill’s passing. He was truly a gifted man, with a zest for life and living and people and travel and storytelling. Our Queen Mary and UK adventures were unforgettable and Bill was a big part of why they were so enjoyable. Know that we (Jill and I) will miss him terribly. Rest In Peace Bill and make the Saints laugh as much as you made your friends here on earth laugh...Love and Hugs to you all, Don and Jill
Don and Jill Guempel
Friend
November 13, 2020
The Hill-Zayats miss our Uncle Bill terribly. Biggest of hugs to the Hills and to Kate.
Bridget Hill-Zayat
November 13, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Mary Ann and her entire family. I was so sorry to hear the news. May he rest in peace.
God
Mary Dobbins
November 12, 2020
GUBs (Great Uncle Bill) will be missed by his great grand nieces and nephews. While they were too young to grasp his GDP lessons we will make sure they “learn something everyday”
Liz Hill
Family
November 12, 2020