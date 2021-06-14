Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William A. Barclay
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL

Barclay, William A.

William (Bill) Angus Barclay, 83, of St. Louis, MO, passed away in hospice care in Mundelein, IL, on June 9, 2021. He was born in New Orleans, LA, on October 8, 1937, the son of the late William Oliver Barclay and Helen Ruth Barclay, nee Young. Bill received a Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Vietnam Defense Medal for his Navy service. Bill is survived by his brother David; sister-in-law Mary; niece Barbara; nephews Paul (Naoko Ikegami) and John (Elisabeth); great-nieces Kerstyn Kieffner, Megumi Barclay, and Alexsis Johnson; great-nephew Jordan Johnson; great-great-nieces Kimber Kieffner and Cora Johnson, great-great-nephew Ronin Johnson. His brother, John Rogers Barclay, predeceased him.

Services: A private service will be held in Mundelein IL in June. Please make donations to JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Union Cemetery
10603 County Rd 300 E, Altamont, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
T & T Management Group
June 25, 2021
Service will be at Union Cemetery in Altamont IL at 10 am on the 23rd of June.
Barbara Barclay
Family
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your lose.....Bill was quite a man.......a beautiful obituary......
Kathy Kieffner
Family
June 15, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
DARLENE SCHWEISS
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results