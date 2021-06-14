Barclay, William A.

William (Bill) Angus Barclay, 83, of St. Louis, MO, passed away in hospice care in Mundelein, IL, on June 9, 2021. He was born in New Orleans, LA, on October 8, 1937, the son of the late William Oliver Barclay and Helen Ruth Barclay, nee Young. Bill received a Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Vietnam Defense Medal for his Navy service. Bill is survived by his brother David; sister-in-law Mary; niece Barbara; nephews Paul (Naoko Ikegami) and John (Elisabeth); great-nieces Kerstyn Kieffner, Megumi Barclay, and Alexsis Johnson; great-nephew Jordan Johnson; great-great-nieces Kimber Kieffner and Cora Johnson, great-great-nephew Ronin Johnson. His brother, John Rogers Barclay, predeceased him.

Services: A private service will be held in Mundelein IL in June. Please make donations to JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org.