Bialczak, William "Bill" Alexander

was born on. April 21, 1948 and passed away suddenly on March 24, 2020. He was 71 years old. Left behind is his wife of 43 wonderful years Janet ( Rudawski ), daughter Elizabeth (Justin) Becker, son David (Madeline) Bialczak; five beautiful grandchildren, Audrey, Stella, Benjamin, Alexander and Leo. Dear brother, uncle, cousin, Godfather and friend of many. Bill was a prominent and well-known businessman in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Clayton, MO. He was active in all of the schools his children attended and extremely active in his church. He served on the board of St. Stanislaus for many years and was even the Chairman for a few years. He supported every event and was a member for over 50 years. A private burial and service took place because of the pandemic. His memorial will be Saturday, October 9th at noon at St. Stanislaus Koskta Polish Church, 1413 North 20th Street, St. Louis, MO 63106. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.