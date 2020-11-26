Menu
William Corbin Burke Sr.

Burke, William Corbin, Sr.

88, of Jefferson City, passed away November 21, 2020.

He was born on July 17, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late William Willard Burke and Dorothy May Williams Burke.

He was married on November 17, 1962, in St. Louis to Lynne Shelton Bland who preceded him in death on June 14, 2007.

A graduate of John Burroughs High School, Mr. Burke received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University, Hamilton, New York; a Master of Arts degree from American University, Washington, D.C.; and a Master of Hospital Administration degree from Washington University, St. Louis.

Bill worked in healthcare administration for thirty-five years in McAllen, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Santa Maria, California.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include four children, Catherine (Gary) Harbison, Jefferson City; Rebecca (Christopher) Dillman, Encinitas, California; William (Leslie) Burke, Jr., Sacramento, California; Terry (Holly) Burke, Redding, California; and ten grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Williams Burke.

Services: Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lynne Bland Burke Memorial Scholarship fund at Allan Hancock College, 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93455 or at https://www.hancockcollege.edu/foundation/give.php.

Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, 3210 N. Ten Mile Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109 (573-893-5251) is in charge of arrangements.

Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
