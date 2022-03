Dale Jr., William Charles

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Joan Hopewell Dale; loving father of William C. Dale III (Ann Marie) and the late Stephanie Dale Pusateri; dear grandfather and great-grandfather, and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Mass Friday at 11:00 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, with a half hour visitation prior. Visit Lupton Chapel website for further information.