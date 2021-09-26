Menu
William H. Danforth M.D.

Danforth, William H., MD

A memorial service celebrating the life of Washington University Chancellor Emeritus William H. Danforth, MD, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Graham Chapel on the university's Danforth Campus. Danforth, who served as chancellor for 24 of his more than 65 years of service to Washington University, died Sept. 16, 2020, at his home in Ladue, Mo. He was 94. A livestreamed broadcast of the service can be viewed in Brookings Quadrangle and Edison Theatre; all three locations are wheelchair accessible. The recorded livestream will be available at https://tinyurl.com/wdmemorial beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT Oct. 2. For information about COVID-19 safety protocols in place, please visit https://covid19.wustl.edu/health-safety/ before coming to campus. Parking is available in Millbrook Garage, Danforth University Center Garage and East End Garage. For questions, call 833-284-4698 or email [email protected]


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
