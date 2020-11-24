Walsh, William F. 'Bill'

Baptized into the hope of Christs Resurrection Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty J. Walsh; loving dad of Michael (Lisa), Tim (Carol), Jeffrey (Mary Catherine) and Keith (Cathy) Walsh; dear grandpa of Timothy, Shaun, Meredith, Jill, Kevin, Katie, Jessica, Jack, Nicole, Mollie, Michael, Keegan and Maggie; dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Bill was most proud of his grandkids, military service and Irish heritage.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 4900 Ringer Rd., Wednesday, November 25, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Multiple Myeloma Foundation appreciated. Kutis South County service.