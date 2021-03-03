Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
William "Jerry" Garvey
St Louis University High School
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services - Nora
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN

Garvey, William 'Jerry'

William J. Garvey III passed away February 25th surrounded by his loving family and the spirits of his friends. Jerry was born February 24, 1939 in East Saint Louis to William J. and Mary Agnes Garvey. After graduating from St. Louis University High School in 1957, Jerry went on to receive a B.A. in business from St. Louis University, and then a J.D. from SLU School of Law in 1964.

Jerry retired in 2002 after a lifelong career in the shopping center development industry. He was most proud of his 30 year tenure with Simon Property Group, where he fostered many lifelong friendships. Jerry was a committed and loving man filled with passion for the arts, food and travel. In retirement, he proudly served 10 years on the board of the Indianapolis Opera.

He is survived by his wife Jill, children: Elizabeth, Greg (Shannon), Tom (Allison), Catherine (Stephen) and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Nancy.

Services: A memorial Mass for Jerry will be held Wednesday, March 3rd at 11:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260. Livestream can be viewed by going to Jerry's obituary page at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Indianapolis Opera, 4011 N. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205, www.indyopera.org; and Second Helpings, 1121 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46202, www.secondhelpings.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leppertmortuary.com for the Garvey family.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Memorial Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Luke Catholic Church
7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis, IN
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services - Nora
Jill and Family, Thinking of you and wishing you moments of peace and comfort. Please accept my warmest condolences. Ron Ege
Ronald R. Ege
School
September 20, 2021
We are so sad to learn of Jerry's death, dear Jill. You and your family are in our prayers. Wish we could be in Indiana with you today. Much love, Janie
Jane and Leo Garvin
March 3, 2021
I am shocked and heartbroken. Mr Garvey was a wonderful, funny, kind man and a dear friend who I will miss dearly. God bless his family and friends. What a blessing it was to have known him.
Kelly Shea
Friend
February 27, 2021
Carla Arnold
February 27, 2021
