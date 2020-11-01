Franke, William "Bill" Gerhardt

Born September 4, 1945 and passed away October 28, 2020 at the age of 75 years.

Bill was a caring and generous man to all, always putting his family first. His second love was baseball- the St. Louis Cardinals specifically. He spent countless hours documenting family genealogy, was an avid reader, enjoyed movies and television, horse races, and his time at the casino.

Dear son of the late Henry J. Franke Jr. and Rosalyn Litteken (Cyril);

Beloved husband for 50 years to the late Karen Ann Franke;

Loving brother of Patricia (Cliff) Clever, Mary (Sam) Aiello, and Kathleen (Dan) Hill;

Dear father to Henry Joseph Franke, Jeffrey Scott Franke (Tracy Taylor), Jennifer Michelle Beffa, and Jonathan Michael Franke (Mariana Sanchez);

Cherished grandfather of Dustyn and Leah Buckingham, the late Emily Franke, Michael Franke, Tyler, James, Roger, Alexi, and Emily Shaw, Claudia Taylor and Abigail Franke, Brian, Ruth, Sylvia, and Matthew Beffa;

Great grandfather of Austin and Evie Buckingham. Uncle and great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews;

Services: Service celebrating his life to be held at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 7456 Manchester Road, Maplewood, MO 63143

Thursday, November 5, 2020, 4:00-6:00pm, service at 5:30pm;

-In honor of Bill's love for the Cardinals, please wear your Cardinal red/attire to celebrate him.

-Masks and social distancing will be observed.