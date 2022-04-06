Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William D. Graham

Graham, William D.

age 87 of Kirkwood, Missouri passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. William was born on July 29,1934, in Crystal City, Missouri to Lawrence and Florence Graham, who have preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley of 65 years, daughters Mindy (Jackson) Lewis, Sandy (Charlie) Williams and Susan (Michael) McMahon; Grandchildren Garrett (Stephanie) Lehman, Chad (Megan) Williams, Mitchell (Chelsea) Williams, Cassidy Williams, Amanda McMahon and Justin McMahon. Great Grandchildren Addison, Graham, Cody and Blakely as well as many more family members and dear friends.

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday April 9, 2022, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Salem Methodist Church in Ladue followed by Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m.. with a celebration of life reception immediately following (visit boppchapel.com for more details). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to shrinerschildrens.org or Alzheimer's Association alz.org.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.