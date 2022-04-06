Graham, William D.

age 87 of Kirkwood, Missouri passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. William was born on July 29,1934, in Crystal City, Missouri to Lawrence and Florence Graham, who have preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley of 65 years, daughters Mindy (Jackson) Lewis, Sandy (Charlie) Williams and Susan (Michael) McMahon; Grandchildren Garrett (Stephanie) Lehman, Chad (Megan) Williams, Mitchell (Chelsea) Williams, Cassidy Williams, Amanda McMahon and Justin McMahon. Great Grandchildren Addison, Graham, Cody and Blakely as well as many more family members and dear friends.

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday April 9, 2022, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Salem Methodist Church in Ladue followed by Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m.. with a celebration of life reception immediately following (visit boppchapel.com for more details). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to shrinerschildrens.org or Alzheimer's Association alz.org.