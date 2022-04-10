Menu
William Gremaud
Gremaud, William

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Born August 1, 1935 to August and Estella (nee Wigge) Gremaud. Brother of Rober Gremaud, Betty Block, Mary Lou Maassen, and deceased siblings Russel and Gerald Gremaud, Laverta Wichern, Therese Maassen, and Carolyne Mertz. dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Bill was a devout Catholic who loved farming, the stock market, and playing cards.

Services: Visitation Monday, April 11, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 2 Seton Ct., St. Charles. MO. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton or Heifer International.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
2 Seton Ct., St. Charles, MO
Apr
11
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
2 Seton Ct., St. Charles, MO
