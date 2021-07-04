Haas, William C.

Passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Beloved son of Linda and the late Michael Haas; loving brother of Dave (Kendra) Haas and Grace Haas; dearest uncle of James, Stella and Grace; dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Bill was a stellar guitarist who always took time to help a friend in need.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, July 8, 3-6 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildlife Rescue Center of Missouri, 1128 New Ballwin Rd. 63021.