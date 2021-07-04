Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William C. Haas
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Haas, William C.

Passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Beloved son of Linda and the late Michael Haas; loving brother of Dave (Kendra) Haas and Grace Haas; dearest uncle of James, Stella and Grace; dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Bill was a stellar guitarist who always took time to help a friend in need.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, July 8, 3-6 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildlife Rescue Center of Missouri, 1128 New Ballwin Rd. 63021.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
8
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.