Irvin, William M., Sr., M.D.

Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of sixty-five years of the late Jeanne Marsailes Irvin (d. March 26th, 2021); loving father of William (Emily) M. Irvin, Jr., M.D. , Therese (Jim) Hagemeister, Melissa Irvin, Mary Beth (Erik) Hynes, Megan (Rich) Witzel, and Tom Irvin; adoring grandfather of Peter and Alice Irvin, Tess and Claire Hagemeister, Connor and Maggie Hynes, Richie, Billy, and Jimmy Witzel; dear brother of Marianne (Victor) Carnahan and the late Eugene (Rose) Irvin; dear uncle of 13 nieces and nephews. A devoted family man and lifelong optimist, he generously mentored many and encouraged all.

Dr. Irvin specialized in the practice of psychiatry for nearly sixty years, two of these occurring in service in the United States Air Force. After completion of residency in 1961, he treasured his time working with the patients, doctors and nurses at SSM St. Mary's and Mercy Hospital St. Louis. He will be missed on the wards and in the office, as well as on the links and at the track.

Services: Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10th, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122. Interment at Bellerive Gardens will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Villa Duchesne, 801 S. Spoede Rd., St. Louis, Missouri, 63131. www.boppchapel.com